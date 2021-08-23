Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

