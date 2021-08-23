Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $8.39 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $8.39 or 0.00016703 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $141.46 million and approximately $137.80 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00813939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,862,555 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.