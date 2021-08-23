Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.41

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 3001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.13.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.