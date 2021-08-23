Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

MBII has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,446 shares of company stock valued at $126,144 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

