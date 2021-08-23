Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.26

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$119.26 and last traded at C$119.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

