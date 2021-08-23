Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $161.27 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.