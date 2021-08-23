LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

