LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0816 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $257,126.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,709,759 coins and its circulating supply is 106,318,989 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.