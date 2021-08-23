Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Saga Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SGA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

