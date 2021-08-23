Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $77.12. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

