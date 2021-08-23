Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,830. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

