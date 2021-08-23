Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.45. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,936. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

