Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,274. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $662.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

