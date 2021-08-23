Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE THO traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,117. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

