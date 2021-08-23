LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Buys $15,246.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $15,246.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LMPX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.08. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
