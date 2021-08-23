LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Buys $15,246.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $15,246.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMPX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.08. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

