LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.