Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.83 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $248.61 million and $48.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,309,567 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

