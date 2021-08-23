Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.18

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$123.18 and last traded at C$122.83, with a volume of 104205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.89.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

