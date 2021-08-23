Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 813,869 shares.The stock last traded at $96.33 and had previously closed at $93.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of -71.34.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

