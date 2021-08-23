Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $238,212.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00378027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

