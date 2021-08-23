Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,716. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

