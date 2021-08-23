Liberum Capital Increases Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,977 ($38.89) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,052.21. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58). Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $110,988 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

