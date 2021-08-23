Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

