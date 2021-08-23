Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
