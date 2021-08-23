Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.65

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.65 and last traded at $182.65, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.44.

The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

