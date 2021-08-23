Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LII. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

LII traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.56. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

