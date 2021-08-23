LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE LC opened at $28.70 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,466 shares of company stock valued at $206,416. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

