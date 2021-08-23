LDR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 1,922.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up approximately 2.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,395. The company has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

