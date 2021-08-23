LDR Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.