LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $141.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.