Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,603,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 8,911,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,801,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

