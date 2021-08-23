Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

