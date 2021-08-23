Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $76.34 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $76,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in 3M by 79.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.68. 1,974,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,825. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

