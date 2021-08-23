LATOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.48 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $42.48 million and approximately $56,290.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

