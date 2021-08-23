Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Lannett stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

