Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,596 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.41% of Lamar Advertising worth $43,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 91,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 83,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $110.42. 6,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,628. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

