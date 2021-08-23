KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.55 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.72 or 0.00045806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $176.87 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

