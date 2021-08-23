Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

