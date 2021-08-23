Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 3,754 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $9,819,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 14,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.