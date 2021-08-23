Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.57. 106,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.97. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

