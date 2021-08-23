Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.79. 85,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

