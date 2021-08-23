Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $58.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,806.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

