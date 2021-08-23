Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$201.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total transaction of C$878,116.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,769,849 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$191.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,123.33. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$223.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.72.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

