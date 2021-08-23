KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $819,230.02 and approximately $295,786.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,221,598,475 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

