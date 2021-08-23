KeyCorp Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $110.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WAB opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,249 shares of company stock worth $878,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.