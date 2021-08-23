Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.