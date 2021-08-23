Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $46.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

