Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $518.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.20. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

