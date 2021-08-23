Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

