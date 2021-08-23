Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 784 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $15,597,619. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.50 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

