Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,334 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.