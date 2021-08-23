Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,334 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

